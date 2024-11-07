Innovation Awards finalist: Better Futures – a platform for engineers to start adopting AI in five minutes

AI tools can save lots of time, and Better Futures Limited is seeking to help engineers make the most of it. Its Engineering Verification Assistant, or EVA, is designed to help engineers instantly adopt generative AI tools to do the heavy lifting in administration tasks, freeing them up for more creative pursuits.

“Engineers only spend about 20 per cent of their time doing engineering and truly innovating,” says Better Futures founder and CEO Anthony Mc Loughlin. “AI is arguably the greatest tool at their disposal to improve this but figures from the US show that only 4 per cent have adopted it.”

The advent of generative AI has led to the creation of many useful tools but there are barriers to bringing them into the complex technical systems that engineers work with, in Mc Loughlin’s experience.

“To help remove these barriers, we have developed a software-as a-service platform for engineers to instantly adopt AI,” he explains.

Unlike generic platforms, the Better Futures approach offers a tailored fit for the applications engineers need, without the hefty price tag that typically comes with them, he adds.

“Engineers and manufacturers need a vertical AI assistant platform to integrate into their complex ecosystems and to meet their specific requirements,” says Mc Loughlin. “EVA is a platform built by engineers for engineers to instantly unlock the promise of AI. In five minutes any engineer can log in and get instant AI knowledge and out-of-the-box apps.”