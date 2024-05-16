The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2024: The Sponsors

Mason Hayes & Curran - IT & Fintech Category

Innovators in Law - Mason Hayes & Curran LLP is an Irish law firm that operates at the cutting edge of business and innovation. As legal and regulatory responsibilities become more complex, progressive organisations need targeted advice to help realise their ambitions.

Our expertise is rooted in unrivalled industry knowledge and our advice is always set in a commercial context. Our expert lawyers help clients to make informed decisions and successfully navigate even the most complex matters. We solve the issues you face today and anticipate the challenges you face tomorrow. Find out more about Mason Hayes & Curran

Science Foundation Ireland - Life Sciences & Healthcare category

Science Foundation Ireland funds oriented basic and applied research in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) which promotes and assists the development and competitiveness of industry, enterprise and employment in Ireland.

The Foundation also promotes and supports the study of, education in and engagement with, STEM and promotes an awareness and understanding of the value of STEM to society and in particular to the growth of the economy. Find out more about Science Foundation

Skillnet Ireland - Sustainability Category

Skillnet Ireland is a business support agency of the Government of Ireland, responsible for advancing the competitiveness, productivity, and innovation of Irish businesses through enterprise-led talent development. Our deep roots with enterprise allow us to respond to policy and skills challenges in a proactive and agile manner, offering demand-led upskilling programmes and supports, that are both innovative and flexible.

Skillnet Ireland partners with over 57 industry bodies, supporting over 22,500 businesses and 86,500 trainees annually, through 72 Skillnet Business Networks across most sectors and all regions in Ireland. Skillnet Ireland is funded from the National Training Fund through the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science. Find out more about Skillnet Ireland

SISK – Design & Manufacturing Category

Sisk is an innovative, international, construction and engineering business with a long-term vision and over 160 years in operation. Sisk employs approx. 2,300 people and is Ireland’s leading provider of construction services with extensive operations across Ireland, the United Kingdom and mainland Europe with the track record, scale and capacity to successfully undertake large, complex multidisciplinary programmes. Sisk is recognised by global clients as a world leader in safe delivery.

Sisk delivers projects and programmes in key sectors such as Data and Technology, Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Infrastructure, Transportation, Healthcare, Commercial, Residential, Retail, Industrial, Leisure, Education and Energy.

Sisk offers a life-cycle approach to construction from planning and offsite construction, through delivering and fitting out a project safely and sustainably with technology as a key enabler, and then working with clients to help manage and maintain buildings efficiently throughout their lifespan. For more see www.johnsiskandson.com

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School - New Frontiers Category

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School is Ireland’s leading business school, ranked 23rd in the Financial Times’ ranking of leading European Business Schools. It is the country’s only school, and one of an elite group worldwide, to hold the ‘triple crown’ of accreditation from three centres of business and academic excellence—EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. Our leading faculty, facilities and research centre offers world-class business programmes that equip students to become impactful business leaders. Find out more about UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School