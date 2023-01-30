Ten Irish SMEs win customised supports and ad package from Google to help them flourish online

At the Camerino Bakery on Capel Street, Dublin, are Richard Murphy, Enterprise Ireland; bakery owner Caryna Camerino; and Alice Mansergh, director for small business at Google. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Ten up-and-coming Irish businesses are to receive a suite of customised digital supports and €1,000 worth of advertising from Google as part of the inaugural “You’re the Business” campaign.

The initiative, launched last year by Google, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, aims to accelerate Irish SME growth through digitalisation. The winning businesses from across the retail and services sectors here include Dublin bakery Camerino; Kildare-based sleep consultancy Babogue; Cullen Nurseries in Co Carlow; DR Dogcare in Co Clare; and the Prints of Ireland shop in Dublin city.

Also on the list were Ryan Thomas Jewellers in Co Tipperary; fabric and crafts supplier The Craft Fox in Drogheda; the Cookie Co-op in Co Kilkenny; sheep’s milk yoghurt and cheese maker Velvet Cloud in Co Mayo; and Galway-based Wonky Woolins, which makes knitted toys.

Research conducted by Google in partnership with Amárach for the launch of You’re The Business found that almost half of SMEs believed they could more than double their turnover and profitability with an investment in digital skills.

However, the research also showed that more than one in every 10 SMEs based in Ireland (11 per cent) are not yet using digital technology in their business while almost half (45 per cent) of SMEs do not have their own website.

“With over 90 per cent of Irish consumers now active online, businesses of all shapes and sizes stand to gain by ensuring they have their online shop window – their website, their online profile – working well,” Alice Mansergh, director for small business at Google, said.

Richard Murphy of Enterprise Ireland said: “To be able to open up Google’s expertise in digital and online promotion to all businesses is a huge step forward in helping these companies to maximise their online presence.”

“Both Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices have been working closely with clients, supporting their journeys to get online and grow online and this will only help those companies further,” he said.