Fertiliser sales jump 11%, which may undermine Irish case for retaining EU nitrates derogation 

There was a marked increase in nitrogen fertilisers sold in Ireland last year, according to the data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The 11 per cent rise compared to 2023 may lead to increased run-off of nitrates into water, which would undermine Ireland’s efforts to retain an EU derogation allowing Irish farmers to spread more nitrogen than typically permitted.

The nitrogen content of fertilisers sold last year totalled 310,411 tonnes, the CSO said. In 2023 there were 280,569 tonnes sold, which was an 18 per cent decrease on 2022 – the lowest level of the 2000-2024 period.

“Total fertiliser sales [including phosphorus] rose by 8 per cent in 2024 to 1.2 million tonnes after falling by 18 per cent in each of the previous two years,” it said.

The declines were attributed to increased use of clover in multi-sward fields; better slurry management and applying more protected urea, which converts to the ammonium form of nitrogen when applied to soil and is more stable and less susceptible to leaching. The energy crisis and Ukraine war resulted in much higher prices for chemical fertilisers.

“Fertilisers are added to soil to provide crops with nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. These nutrients enhance crop production but can also be lost from agricultural soil to groundwater, surface water and air, contributing to environmental pollution,” said CSO statistician Clare O’Hara.

Loss of nutrients to the environment is affected by rainfall levels at the time of fertiliser application, she added.

The Environmental Protection Agency last month said early data indicated a significant reduction in polluting levels of nitrogen found in Irish rivers during 2024, which would support Government efforts to retain the derogation due to expire next January.

However, it warned that nitrogen remains too high in “the southeastern half of the country”, where intensive dairy farms are located. The agency said further reductions will be needed there to bring them to satisfactory levels.

The EU nitrates directive allows some 3,000 Irish farmers to apply higher levels of nitrogen in recognition of Ireland’s supposedly more environmentally benign grass-based production system.