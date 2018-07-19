Tullow Oil pursued in $279m South African court case

South Africa’s tax agency is pursuing local billionaire Christo Wiese, Tullow Oil and former executives at law firm ENSafrica for their role in obstructing the collection of 3.7 billion rand ($279 million) in taxes, the Financial Mail reported.

ENSafrica created a tax structure to help Tullow shift assets valued at 3.9 billion rand out of the country, dodging taxes in the process, the Johannesburg-based magazine said, citing papers filed by the South African Revenue Service in the Western Cape High Court. The story was written by journalists at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

SARS claimed ENSafrica restructured Tullow, leaving it in charge of a South African company that was a tax shell, and then sold this on to Wiese and his Titan group, the magazine reported. Wiese then allegedly moved assets out of the company and sold it to a former ENSafrica executive who told the tax agency there weren’t any assets or cash to claim, it said.

SARS wants Wiese and three others to pay 217 million rand personally as part of its claim, the Financial Mail said.

The report comes a day after Tullow was found liable for $50.8 million (€43.7 million) of costs, in addition to a previous award against it of $140 million (€120 million), to settle a row over the termination of a contract in Ghana.