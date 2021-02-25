New project will tackle forestry licence backlog

Pippa Hackett, Minster of State for Agriculture, has pledged that a new project to tackle a crisis in Irish forestry would clear a licensing backlog that the industry blames for the problem.

Industry figures say delays in processing licence applications and appeals have halted tree felling and planting, creating a shortage of timber need for house building.

Ms Hackett said a new project aimed at tackling forestry’s problems would focus on clearing a backlog of licence applications and on streamlining the process for the future.

Dubbed ‘Project Woodland’ the new initiative will also focus on developing a vision for the industry and a “fit for purpose” organisational structure.

Ms Hackett cautioned that there was no silver bullet for Irish forestry’s problems but stressed that she was “determined to get this right”.