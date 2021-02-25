New project will tackle forestry licence backlog
Minister says focus will be on streamlining process
Industry figures say delays in processing licence applications and appeals have halted tree felling and planting, creating a shortage of timber need for house building. Photograph: iStock
Pippa Hackett, Minster of State for Agriculture, has pledged that a new project to tackle a crisis in Irish forestry would clear a licensing backlog that the industry blames for the problem.
Industry figures say delays in processing licence applications and appeals have halted tree felling and planting, creating a shortage of timber need for house building.
Ms Hackett said a new project aimed at tackling forestry’s problems would focus on clearing a backlog of licence applications and on streamlining the process for the future.
Dubbed ‘Project Woodland’ the new initiative will also focus on developing a vision for the industry and a “fit for purpose” organisational structure.
Ms Hackett cautioned that there was no silver bullet for Irish forestry’s problems but stressed that she was “determined to get this right”.