Gas demand fell in first half as pandemic shutdown hit businesses

Demand for gas rose in the first quarter of the year but dipped in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic cut demand from smaller businesses, Gas Networks Ireland said.

That led to an overall decline of 2.3 per cent compared to the first six months of 2019.

A mixture of warmer weather in late March and April, plus the closures as a result of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 caused usage in domestic, small and medium businesses to drop by 29 per cent over the period and 3.8 per cent year on year for the first half of the 2020. This group accounts for 96 per cent of Ireland’s more than 700,000 gas customers.

The first half of the year saw large energy users increase their gas demand by 6.7 per cent, with the first three months of the year indicating a strong rise in demand. The food and drink, life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors showed strong resiliency in terms of energy demand during the lockdown.

“Most businesses experienced challenges during Covid-19, which impacted on gas demand, as did reduced domestic demand due to warmer weather,”said Gas Networks Ireland head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins.

“This was offset to some extent by large industry demand and the reliance on gas in generating electricity when wind cannot.”

Gas Networks Ireland said most sectors have returned to a normal energy demand pattern, with the hotel and leisure industry, along with their associated industries such as laundry service providers, among the only outliers.

During the course of the lockdown, about 2,200 customers took advantage of the three-month suspension of network charges offered by Gas Networks Ireland.

The first half of the year also saw the first demand for renewable gas, produced from food waste or other waste products. The carbon neutral gas is produced in Nurney, Co Kildare