Energia subsidiary challenges refusal of permission for wind farm connector

A challenge has been brought over An Bord Pleanála’s refusal to grant planning permission for a connector linking a wind farm in Co Monaghan to the national power grid.

The action is by Coolberrin Wind Farm Ltd, a subsidiary of Energia Group, which wants to develop a seven-turbine wind farm and associated connector.

The proposed wind farm will cost €26.2 million to build and will generate 65 jobs during the 18-month construction period, the company says.

It had secured planning permission for the connector from Monaghan County Council but that decision was appealed to the board by An Taisce.

The board refused permission on the basis insufficient information had been provided by the developer to show an absence of significant environmental effects if the grid connector was constructed.

The board said there was insufficient information concerning the effects of the proposed development on populations of the Curlew and Hen Harrier birds in the locality.

Coolberrin disputes that decision. It says the grid connector is a vital element of the proposed wind farm, and, without it, the wind farm will not be built.

It is seeking orders in High Court proceedings aimed at quashing the board’s decision.

Erred in law

It claims the board erred in law, took account of irrelevant considerations and applied incorrect legal tests when arriving at its decision

An Taisce, and Monaghan Co Council are notice parties to the proceedings.

The case was transferred this week to the court’s strategic infrastructure development and commercial planning list, managed by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys. The judge granted leave on Thursday to bring the action. A hearing date will be fixed later.