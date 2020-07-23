US jobless claims rise again as economy appears to stall

US jobless claims rose last week for the first time since March, indicating the resurgent coronavirus is stalling the nascent recovery with renewed business closings and layoffs.

Initial claims through regular state programmes increased to 1.42 million in the week ended July 18th, up 109,000 from the prior week, a Labor Department report showed Thursday. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims declined.

There were 16.2 million who filed for ongoing benefits through those programs in the period ended July 11th, down from the prior week and less than forecast.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast 1.3 million initial claims, little changed from the prior week, with projections as high as 1.55 million. The four-week average, a less-volatile figure, fell by the least since April.

S&P 500 futures erased gains and 10-year Treasury yields fell after the report, which may reflect both renewed closings of businesses such as restaurants, as well as layoffs at other firms that have failed to see a pick-up in demand.

Widespread struggles

Other challenges for the labour market include the imminent potential expiration of supplemental federal jobless benefits, and the widespread struggles of businesses that rely on in-person interaction, such as restaurants and airlines.

The data showed initial claims in California – the most populous state and a hotspot for the virus – rose on an unadjusted basis last week. Other states with increases included Alabama, Connecticut, Nevada and Tennessee.

Declines were reported in Florida, Georgia, Texas and New Jersey. Data earlier this week underscore a tenuous labour market. The Census Bureau’s weekly Household Pulse survey showed the number of employed Americans dropped by about 6.7 million from mid-June through mid-July, the majority of that in the second week of July from the first.

– Bloomberg