ESRI’s scary analysis may not be scary enough

The most frightening aspect of the Economic and Social Research Institute’s (ESRI) forecast for the coronavirus-battered Irish economy is not that we’re headed for a recession on foot of a 7 per cent contraction in the economy or that up to 350,000 people stand to lose their jobs, but that this scenario may be “too benign” to capture the full scale of the assault.

The think thank said its “scenario analysis” is predicated on “most major economies” containing the virus by July – in other words within a 12-week period – with normal economic activity resuming thereafter. That’s a big if, at this juncture.

“If this does not happen then the impact on the Irish economy will be even more severe,” the ESRI warns. What this more severe scenario would look like, it doesn’t specify, but we can assume it’s likely to involve a complete unravelling of the jobs boom that has occurred here since 2012.

Since that point, employment in the Republic has risen by a staggering 470,000, driving the headline unemployment rate down from 16 per cent to just 4.8 per cent, a level that many believe is the equivalent of full employment. A reversal of that hard-won gain is a deeply worrying prospect.

The ESRI’s bases much of its analysis on the impact of a sharp decline in “social consumption”, a concept highlighted by UK economist Simon Wren-Lewis in 2009 study on the likely impact of a major flu epidemic in any given economy.

Wren-Lewis said the real economic drag would come not from the days lost due to ill health but from the broken consumption patterns of uninfected people.

Or as Wren-Lewis put it on Twitter recently, “the biggest economic cost is when people stay away from pubs, restaurants, sports events, supermarkets etc”. The economic shutdown and social distancing measures has delivered this in spades.

“Part of the necessary action taken by the authorities involves closing schools, pubs, restaurants, hotels and limiting the use of airports,” the ESRI says.

This would inevitably result in a major decline in output in key sectors of the economy with a significant increase in unemployment, it says.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall.”

To provide some perspective, at the height of the financial crisis, Irish unemployment went from 5.3 per cent in February 2008 to almost 14 per cent in September 2009.

This time around, the ESRI suggests the unemployment rate could increase to 18 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 from its current rate of 4.8 per cent, a considerably faster rise.

If economic activity does begin to return to normal after that, then unemployment declines through the rest of the year from 16.5 per cent in the third quarter to 10.7 per cent in Q4.

But, repeatedly, it warns that the current situation is too fluid to be sure its analysis will hold.