Ifac claims budgetary strategy undermines Government’s credibility

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Finance Michael McGrath delivering the Government's summer economic statement. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac), has strongly criticised the Government’s plan to breach its own spending rule in the upcoming budget, claiming it “repeats a pattern and undermines the credibility” of the Coalition.

In a series of tweets, the budgetary watchdog said the Government’s revised strategy, which involves additional spending and tax measures, risked “making high prices more persistent as a result”.

“The Government’s revised plans exceed those set out three months ago as well as breaching the spending rule,” it said. “This repeats a pattern and undermines the credibility of the Government’s plans and the spending rule itself,” the council said.

“This is a clear case of procyclical fiscal policy,” it added.

In the summer economic statement, published on Tuesday, finance ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe signalled the Coalition was planning a package of approximately €6.4 billion for October’s budget, meaning it would breach its own guidelines.

The spending package is €1 billion greater than the trajectory set out in the Government’s stability programme update (SPU), published just three months ago, meaning core spending would rise by approximately 6.4 per cent in 2024, exceeding the Government’s own 5 per cent spending rule. The tax package is also €600 million bigger than previously flagged.

The Government’s budgetary plans “come at a time when unemployment is at record lows, and inflation remains high”, Ifac said, noting “capacity constraints are already apparent, with worker shortages evident in the economy”.

It claimed the “additional stimulus” to the economy was likely add 0.1-0.2 of a percentage point to the annual rate of inflation in the short term. “This also risks making high prices more persistent as a result,” it said.

The council also took issue the Government’s “windfall capital investment”, saying it should be accounted for properly as core spending and the approach was “bad for transparency”.

“When one correctly accounts for the additional capital spending, the Government is planning to break the spending rule every year out to 2026,” Ifac said.

At the publication of the summer economic statement, Minister McGrath insisted the strategy seeks to strike a balance “between investing to deliver improvements in public services, while minimising the impact of fiscal policy on inflation and maintaining the public finances on a sustainable trajectory over the medium term”.

On the plan to breach the spending rule, he insisted that “the parameters” of the rule had been “temporarily” suspended to reflect the “highly elevated inflationary environment”. The rule has been broken every year since it was adopted in 2021.