Economic rebound, 200,000 homes needed and beware the Flubot

The Irish economy will rebound dramatically this year – growing by 11 per cent – on the back of stronger exports and a resurgence in consumer spending and investment linked to the easing of restrictions, the Economic and Social Research Institute has said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The State may need to build as many as 200,000 new homes over the next three years to resolve the housing crisis, a new report by Davy stockbroker has claimed. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Karlin Lillington says that working from home could be the first in a slew of demands employees make of their employers.

Irish consumers saved an average of almost ¤174 per month during lockdown, new data has shown, a figure consumers expect to climb higher once lockdown is lifted. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The cyber-attack that brought the HSE to its knees recently has forced the organisation to review how it protects its electronic and IT systems into the future. Neil Briscoe reports.

The number of organisations embedding workplace wellbeing into their business strategies has almost doubled this year, according to a new survey. Colin Gleeson reports.

French biopharma company, Ipsen is investing €25 million to boost manufacturing capacity at its factory in Blanchardstown, north Dublin.

The founder of Drink Botanicals Laura McCarthy is expanding her product line-up with a range of flavoured syrups in time for the summer cocktails season. Olive Keogh finds out what’s in the mix.

Cantillon marvels at the ESRI’s economic forecast and salutes John Teeling as he scales back his workload.

When FluBot hit the UK in May, it was inevitable that it would only a matter of time before it began circulating here. Ciara O’Brien reports on the Android malware that aims to steal financial data from your phone.

Google took a gamble when it stripped out some of the higher-end, smarter features of its Pixel Buds 2 and dropped the price for the Pixel Buds Series A. Ciara O’Brien has a listen.

Cliff Taylor of the Irish Times and Sebastian Barnes, chair of the Independent Fiscal Advisory Council join Ciarán Hancock on the Inside Business podcast to discuss the ambitious spending proposals made by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis last week. Stephen Kelly of Manufacturers NI then joins Ciarán and Cliff to talk about the accelerated trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit.

