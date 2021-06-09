Dolphin delays criticised, accountants reprimanded and the return of workers power?

The liquidator of a Kildare company linked to a collapsed Germany property group, resulting in losses of up to €107 million of losses for Irish investors, has criticised delays he is experiencing in getting key information as he investigates firm’s affairs before it was put into wind-up. Joe Brennan reports.

Paul Krugman, commenting on the latest moves to tax corporations, says that what we’re looking at is the beginning of an attempt to fix a system that is rigged against workers in favour of capital.

The Irish Auditing & Accounting Supervisory Authority (Iaasa) has reprimanded Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) over its handling of a complaint in 2015 that one of its members had failed to disclose that he had received a commission in relation to a client’s €150,000 pension investment. Joe Brennan has the details.

Irish trade with Canada is growing at a faster pace than the rest of the European Union, according to the North American country’s trade minister, Mary Ng.

Barry O’Halloran reports.

With online shopping having come into its own following the unwelcome arrival of Covid-19, the sale by New York-headquartered Marathon Asset Management of three of Ireland’s best-known retail parks is set to test the post-pandemic appetite of investors for traditional bricks-and-mortar retail. Ronald Quinlan reports.

ONK Therapeutics, a Galway company developing enhanced natural killer cells in the immune system to target cancers, is teaming up with Trinity College Dublin to make them more effective, writes Dominic Coyle.

Hines, the international real estate firm, and Peterson Group, the Hong Kongbased property investment company, have achieved full occupancy of the office space at Central Plaza on Dublin’s Dame Street, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Overhaul, an Irish-founded but US-headquartered software company, has raised $35 million in investment, reports Charlie Taylor.

The prospect of secure long income is expected to see strong interest from a range of domestic and international investors in the sale of a Tralee apartment portfolio which is fully let to two approved housing bodies. Ronald Quinlan reports.

On our Inside Business podcast Sinead Lambert, owner of Sol Rio restaurant in Westport, joins presenter Ciarán Hancock to discuss her reopening plans for the summer ahead and the mysterious shortage of staff for key positions in the hospitality trade. Plus: Cliff Taylor on the Government’s €3.5 billion stimulus plan and reforms of the Local Property Tax.

Marlet begins work on 596 apartments at Grand Canal Harbour in Dublin 8, writes Ronald Quinlan.

