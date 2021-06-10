Covid’s impact on housing supply and the tech you need for summer in the garden

The pandemic has had a “significant, negative impact on housing output” and supply is now unlikely to meet demand until at least the end of 2024, the BPFI has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the umbrella group’s latest quarterly report on the housing market which also warns that the rising cost of building materials due to the pandemic and Brexit, could further aggravate affordability issues in the market.

Australian fintech EML Payments has retained solicitors Arthur Cox and professional services firm PwC to help it deal with a Central Bank of Ireland investigation into its Irish unit, reports Joe Brennan. The services of the two firms is expected to cost EML less than €1.27 million in its current financial year to the end of June.

Charlie Taylor reports on messaging specialist Weibo which has raised €1.5 million in investment in a pre-Series A funding round. Founded in 2016, the company helps clients in financial services, insurance and other sectors to communicate with their customers on sensitive subjects such as credit, collections and payments.

A question mark hangs over the prospects of more than 30 data centres getting promised electricity grid connections after regulators proposed curbing their development. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In this week’s Inside Business podcast, Laura Slattery speaks to Cliff Taylor and Naomi O’Leary about what the G7 agreed regarding global tax at the weekend, and what it means for Ireland.

Robot mowers, smart barbecues and rain-proof speakers, Ciara O’Brien outlines some technology to help your summer go with a bang, rather than a whimper. Ciara also reviews Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4.

In her column this week, Karlin Lillington writes that this week’s internet outage highlights that, in the cloud, power is concentrated in a few at the top – as is risk.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh looks at two new Irish companies who are tapping into the demand for sustainable, ethical clothing, and also talks to Siest Sleeper founder Síne Dunne whose product aims to help people suffering from stress due to poor sleep.

Neil Briscoe writes that if Ford, Audi and others can create a rapid-development tiger and mix it with their existing production expertise, then Tesla should be very worried.

Green companies must reach out to consumers lacking conviction writes Judith Evans, while Miles Kruppa says Silicon Valley is betting on cryptocurrency projects to disrupt finance.

