Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz – the answers and winners

There was a great response to the Christmas Business Quiz, with a large number of entries. Our winner is Madeleine Crowley, from Portlaoise in Co Laois. She wins a city break in The Imperial Hotel Cork, part of The Flynn Hotel Collection.

The runner-up is Brian MacNeice from Raheny in Dublin. He wins two nights at The Heritage hotel in Laois. Third prize goes to Margaret Power of Viewmount in Waterford, who wins two nights at The River Lee in Cork, a Doyle Collection hotel.

The participants’ prize has been won by Susan Maguire of Glenageary in Co Dublin, who will receive a one-year premium subscription for irishtimes.com.

Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to all those who entered. Here are the answers. 1. Airbnb, 2. Orla Collins, 3. CRSS – Covid Restrictions Support Scheme, EWSS – Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, PUP – Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 4. Róisín Hennerty of Ornua, 5. Roches Stores, 6. Singapore, 7. €450,000, 8. Johnny Ronan, 9. Sean Doyle, 10. Nicola Mitchell of LifeScientific, 11. Google bought Pointy while Apple bought Voysis, 12a. Anne Heraty, 12b. Bastien Grandgeorge, 12c. Rose Hynes 12d. Pat Farrell, 13. Decathlon, 14. Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, 15. €718 million, 16. $36 billion, 17. Tidjane Thiam of Credit Suisse, 18. JC Penney, 19. Tomás O’Midheach, 20. Nama – zero, NTMA – €24 billion, 21. Outsourcing Inc, 22. Toyota, 23. €223.9 billion, 24. The Shelbourne Hotel, 25. Michael D’Arcy.