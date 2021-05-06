Cairn bonus move, Lyttle and large and the Texit dividend

Shareholders in Cairn Homes are being urged by a leading advisory company on corporate governance to vote against a move to include chief executive Michael Stanley in a long-term executive share bonus plan this year, ahead of schedule. Joe Brennan reports.

Offaly man John Lyttle, chief executive of UK-listed online fashion retailer Boohoo, remains on course to pick up the largest corporate bonus ever awarded to an Irish executive, despite a dip in its share price on Wednesday after it warned of a slowdown in revenue growth. Mark Paul has the details.

Nektr Technologies, a Sligo-based biotechnology company, has raised €1 million in investment with the Western Development Commission providing half of the funding, reports Charlie Taylor.

Activity in the Irish services sector in April rose at its strongest rate since the pandemic began, a sign that the bounce back from months of lockdown may already be under way. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Karlin Lillington wonders if the Texit phenomenon is all its cracked up to be.

Highly regarded voicetech company Soapbox Labs is to more than double staff numbers over the next two years as it names a new chief executive and positions itself for significant growth, writes Charlie Taylor.

Ciara O’Brien tells us how to shop safely online. Ciara also reviews the Proscenic P11 vacuum cleaner.

Frank Dillon finds out how companies can cultivate everyday innovation.

Inside Business podcast: Eoin Burke Kennedy from the Irish Times and DCU Professor John Doyle join Ciarán Hancock to discuss the potential economic impact of Irish reunification.

Cantillon marvels at the resilience of exchequer returns and that everybody needs to cool their jets when it comes to property funds investing in the Irish market.

Chris Horn says that even if you’re a small business, IP will play a big part in distinguishing you from your rivals.

