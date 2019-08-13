Budget options, Goodman poaches Mater CEO, and best paid women sports stars

More than 100,000 taxpayers will pay additional income tax from January next year unless the Minister for Finance makes some adjustment to account for inflation on budget day. Fiona Reddan has the details

Sticking with Budget 2020, Fiona also reports on how imposing a flat-rate increase in property tax of €100 on every homeowner in the State would raise €180 million a year for the exchequer, according to Revenue figures.

The chief executive of the Mater hospital in Dublin, which is among the busiest public hospitals in the State, is leaving to work for businessman Larry Goodman. Mark Paul reports

Delivery group Deliveroo is calling on the Government to amend legislation covering self-employed workers in the gig economy to allow companies to offer them benefits without making them employees. Ciara O’Brien has the details

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at the latest figures for the best paid women sports stars, and discovers that it helps to be big in Japan.

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.