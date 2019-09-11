Apple’s new iPhone, tax defaulters and Johnny Ronan aims higher

Longer battery life and even more, better cameras were the big reveals as Apple unveiled three new phones last night. The company also had updates for the Apple Watch and the iPad, and dates for the arrival of Apple TV+ and games streaming service Apple Arcade. Ciara O’Brien was in Cupertino for the launch and got her hands on one of the new phones to put it through its paces.

Doctors, publicans and fishermen all featured prominently in the latest tax defaulters is, writes mark Paul. Gordon Deegan also writes that Revenue has raised an additional €2.35 billion in assessments on 915 cases involving large companies and wealthy individuals, though most of it is under appeal.

Developer Johnny Ronan is submitting a third planning application to increase the height of the Salesforce Tower under construction in Dublin’s docklands. And, having twice been turn down in his request for two extra floors, he is now seeking four. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Ireland cannot meet its target for electric cars by 2030 because the industry will simply not have started producing enough vehicles to make it happen, the Irish motor industry has warned. Michael McAleer at the Frankfurt motor show writes that tax is also an issue for the sector both on new petrol and diesel vehicles and on UK imports.

Women in Ireland live on roughly 35 per cent less than men in retirement - largely as a result of lower occupational pension income, a new ESRI study has found. Fiona Reddan reports that the study, which broadly matches the position across Europe resents much for policymakers to consider.

Lord Magan, the Anglo Irish peer and former UK Conservative Party treasurer has been told by the High Court he cannot move back into the €20 million 500-acre Castletown Cox estate in Kilkenny after falling to arrears of €570,000 on his €100,000 a year rent. Ray Managh and Aodhan O’Faolain have the details.

On the corporate front, Irish businessman Mickey O’Rourke has secured the exclusive rights to show La Liga matches in Britain and Ireland through his Premier Sports pay TV group, writes Ciarán Hancock.

And fast-growing Irish frozen food business Strong Roots has raised ¤16.5 million in a Series A fundraising led by New York private equity firm Goods Partners LLC. Peter Hamilton reports that the fundraising follows its recent expansion into the US market.

In Commercial Property, Red Carnation Hotels, which bought Ashford Castle in 2013 has now paid ¤20 million for Hatch Hall, the former student residence off Leeson Street in Dublin.

Ronald Quinlan also reports on office blocks on the city’s Harcourt Street that are seeking €53 million and on a site in Rathgar that includes 61 apartments in six period homes and three commercial units, which are coming on to the market for ¤18 million.

