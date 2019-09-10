Doctors and publicans prominent among €10m tax defaulters

Property developers, medical doctors and publicans were prominent among the 43 names published today on the tax defaulters list, which outlined details of €9.8 million worth of settlements in the three months to the end of June.

The list of names published by Revenue represents just a fraction of the €118 million collected in settlements during the period as a result of interventions, audits and investigations by the tax authorities, it said. Details of cases involving court penalties totalling more than €1.1 million were also published.

The largest individual settlement on the tax defaulters list for the three months to the end of June was for Michael P Doyle, a website consultant based in Ranelagh in Dublin. He made a settlement of €888,000 for under-declaring income tax.

The second-largest settlement was for €858,000 by Dublin company Mediserve Homecare, which runs an out-of-hours GP callout service in Dublin. The company’s directors include medical doctor, Pearse Phelan, whose past business interests include a share in the Fitzwilliam Private Clinic in Dublin, where he was medical director.

Settlements

Dublin company, Guardian Primary Care, which is now in liquidation, was hit with a bill for €415,000 for non-declaration of VAT. The company is controlled by Shankill businessman, Tim Gunning, and was involved in a plan to build a primary care centre in Dublin’s south inner city.

Two other doctors, both Co Laois-based, also made large settlements for income tax breaches. Thobeka Msani from Portlaoise settled for almost €120,000 while consultant radiologist, Nagabathula Ramesh, settled for €440,000.

Dayhoff Limited, which runs popular Kilkenny bar, Breathnachs, received a bill of €477,000 in a VAT case, with the amount still outstanding at the end of June. Dublin nightclub operator CTP Bars, which operated as Play nightclub, settled for €125,000 in another VAT case, although CTP is now in liquidation.