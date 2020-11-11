Affordable homes fiasco, TikTok expansion and jam for the rental sector

Approvals for the government’s affordable home loan scheme fell by 60 per cent in the first six months of the year on the back of Covid-19 and a move in January to make the scheme more expensive, writes Fiona Reddan and in her column Fiona wonders why won’t the State offer cheap loans to homebuyers?

The Central Bank of Ireland will be hoping to capitalise on the as yet undimmed appetite amongst international investors for opportunities in Dublin’s docklands as it brings its offices atBlock R in Spencer Dock to the market. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Short-form video app TikTok is set to expand its Irish operation, adding 200 new jobs in the next three months, writes Ciara O’Brien.

The ongoing strength and continued growth of Dublin’s private rented sector market, writes Ronald Quinlan, is likely to be reflected again in the sale of a major residential scheme set to be delivered on the site of the former Chivers factory in Coolock.

Developer Rick Larkin’s Twinlite has commenced construction at its latest residential development at Dalkey in south Dublin. Ronald Quinlan reports.

In our Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock is joined by Pat McCann, chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group. McCann last spoke to us on the podcast back in April, as the hotel industry came to terms with the lockdown. So how have things progressed in the seven months since?

