Revenue looks to reduce postal costs and transition to ‘digital-first’ communications

Revenue says about 4.6 million people are already registered for the MyAccount online platform

Revenue is looking at ways to reduce postal communications with taxpayers and expand the use of “robotics” and artificial intelligence (AI) to deal with queries.

The tax authority is reviewing its postage practices, which cost it around €14.8 million in 2025, and increase the use of its online platform to send out important tax documents to millions of taxpayers each year.

In budget documents published alongside Budget 2027 last week it was stated that Revenue was “developing new systems and processes to transition” some customers to “digital-only” communication methods.

However, a spokeswoman for Revenue told The Irish Times that its work “is focused on transitioning towards a digital-first approach, rather than digital-only communications”.

This means “prioritising digital correspondence where appropriate, while continuing to provide postal communications where necessary”, she added.

Taxpayers who are registered for an account with Revenue’s online service but still receive correspondence by post will be the initial focus of the review.

Some 4.6 million people are registered for the MyAccount platform, according to figures from Revenue.

Tax credit certificates (TCCs) and statements of liability have been “identified as particular areas of focus”, the spokeswoman said. Revenue sent out 1.4 million TCCs in 2025 and more than 600,000 statements of liability, at a total cost of around €3.7 million.

In total, Revenue issued almost 10 million postal items in 2025, equivalent to a little more than 3.4 per cent of the total number of letters delivered by An Post in the same year, according to its annual report.

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Asked about the impact of Revenue’s move towards digital communications, a spokeswoman for An Post said the shift has “been the reality” for more than a decade across Government.

“The commitment to e-government and digitalisation of communications ... has been part of government policy over several administrations,” she said.

“This has fuelled An Post’s transformation to become a major ecommerce parcel and logistics company, digitalising our own processes across the business.”

She said An Post was also reviewing its strategic priorities to decide where to focus future investment. “We are hugely ambitious about taking opportunities to further expand and modernise the business in a digital world,” she said.

Revenue received a budget allocation of €684 million for next year, up around 4 per cent, according to the Budget 2027 expenditure report.

Apart from the review of its postal practices, other “efficiencies” and reforms that the tax authority is expected to deliver include an expansion of its “AI and robotics portfolio of applications into customer service channels”.

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For several years, Revenue has been using robotics to speed up mundane internal processes and free up staff to do other tasks.

The Irish Times reported in 2019 that Revenue had teamed up with Deloitte for a pilot project using robotic process automation technology to update some 20,000 taxpayer records.

Earlier this year, Revenue commissioner Ruth Kennedy told the Oireachtas AI committee that the authority did not use AI to make “tax-related decisions or carry out its statutory functions”. However, she said Revenue had been using the technology for a long time “to assist in more accurately directing taxpayer queries” to caseworkers, and assisting staff in finding “relevant information” to respond to taxpayer queries, “promptly and accurately”.