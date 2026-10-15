Research suggests the old adage is true: Happy employees can boost profits

New research on whether keeping employees happy is good for the bottom line throws up some interesting angles. Photograph: iStock

There have been a fair few stabs made down the years at testing the robustness of the old adage about a happy worker being a productive worker. New research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) on whether keeping employees chipper is good for the bottom line throws up some interesting angles.

The study, Performance by Design – carried out by Welliba for the HR professionals’ body – weighed up 24 aspects of employee experience in more than 3,000 companies across 23 sectors.

Feedback from workers at companies boasting among the most positive rates of profit growth pointed to business strategy, employee rewards, career progression and clarity on policies being seen as significant.

Less important, it suggests, interestingly enough, are factors such as diversity, autonomy and flexibility.

The sectors that fared best were ICT, biotech and healthcare, while the clothes retail sector proved to be something of an exception to the rule, with strong levels of satisfaction but not such great financial outcomes. Given the challenges from online in that area, however, that is perhaps not entirely surprising.

The authors conclude that, as HR professionals have a big part to play in shaping in employee satisfaction levels, they can indirectly help push profits. CIPD’s director in Ireland, Alison Hodgson, says the findings, which will be unveiled at the Thrive conference in Dublin on Thursday, “clearly show the importance of organisations meaningfully investing in their employees”.

“The end results go much further than culture alone; they have a measurable impact on that company’s profits.”

It would be interesting to dig into the findings more deeply, particularly the suggestion that factors such as diversity, autonomy and flexibility are not seen as being among the keys boosters of productivity and profitability. Debates on their pros and cons are topical and ongoing.

Perhaps even more prescient, though, is the methodology behind the research, with generative AI being used to gauge what employees had said in public commentary including on social media.

Those employees may well not have been aware their views were being noted. It is a lesson that employees everywhere are likely to learn before long.