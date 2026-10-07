European stocks fall as Wall Street retreats from record highs

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 eased from record highs on Wednesday. Photograph: Timothy A Clary: Getty Images

Stock markets hit a wall on Wednesday following a record-breaking run as oil price increases caused a lift in bond yields, which stoked concerns the Federal Reserve may be triggered to hike rates in reaction to inflationary pressures.

These worries led to the S&P 500 falling from an all-time high and halted the Nasdaq 100’s six-day gain.

On Wednesday, brent crude also hit $102 (€91.13) a barrel due to a pickup in Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share Index fell by 0.83 per cent to close at 14,344.11 on Wednesday afternoon.

Rare earths miner Kenmare Resources again recorded the most notable gain in the day, with its shares up 2.99 per cent to €2.76.

Shares in the firm have surged in recent days following confirmation by the company that Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holdings has made a bid approach for the Dublin-based minerals miner.

Engineering company Mincon was the only other Iseq-listed firm to record a rise in share price of more than 2 per cent on Wednesday. Energy firm Greencoat Renewables was the next best performer, with a marginal 0.9 per cent gain.

On Wednesday, shares in insulation group Kingspan slid again as its price fell 1.87 per cent to €99.60, while shares at Bank of Ireland and pharma services firm Uniphar both fell 1.84 per cent.

London

In London, the FTSE 100 index ended down 83.19 points, 0.8 per cent, at 10,458.50.

Lenders bore the brunt of the falls, with Standard Chartered, HSBC, NatWest and Barclays down between 2.8 per cent and 4.5 per cent, while insurer Prudential slid 4.7 per cent.

HSBC said consultations were under way, after the Financial Times reported that hundreds of jobs were at risk from the bank’s adoption of artificial intelligence.

“We are currently in a consultation period,” a spokesperson said after it was reported the firm has plans for sweeping job cuts in its UK wealth management business.

JD Sports Fashion was among the biggest risers, up 3.93 per cent, while health and nutrition products firm Reckitt Benckiser saw its share price rise 2.6 per cent after positive comments from broker Goldman Sachs.

Water company Pennon plunged 20 per cent after it said it was cutting its dividend to support increased investment plans.

The company’s chief executive Keith Haslett said it’s clear that Pennon has “real strengths, but there are areas where we need to improve and deliver better outcomes”.

Europe

European stocks traded close to the lowest level in around ‌four months on Wednesday as the ‌pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1 per cent.

In European equity markets on Wednesday, the Cac 40 in Paris ended down 1.4 per cent, as did the Dax 40 in Frankfurt.

The sense of global unease in the stock markets has been compounded by France’s fiscal woes, which are threatening to drag the European Central Bank into the kind of face-off with markets it hasn’t seen since the euro area’s debt crisis more than a decade ago.

The French yield spread against safe-haven German Bunds – a market gauge ⁠of the risk premium investors demand to hold French debt – was ​about 11 basis points (bps) wider after narrowing for two days. It was last ​at 140 bps, and reached almost 160 bps last week.

French bonds have been under pressure as expectations of higher European Central Bank rates and political uncertainty before the ‌2027 election raise doubts over France’s ability to fix its finances.

New York

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 eased from record highs as Treasury yields and oil prices rebounded, keeping investors cautious as they awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones was down 0.92 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.56 per cent and the Nasdaq was 0.85 per cent lower.

Sentiment turned more cautious as investors reassessed the outlook ​for interest rates and energy costs. Brent crude was back above the psychologically important $100-a-barrel level as Middle East supply concerns persisted.

“We’re seeing a little bit of profit-taking today. The market is very focused on the Fed minutes, but ultimately it’s where oil prices and yields move that will determine the market’s direction today,” said Peter Cardillo, chief ​market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Chip stocks were among the top decliners. Memory chip firm Micron Technology dropped 2.3 per cent, chip giant Nvidia eased 0.7 per cent and the broader Philadelphia chip index fell ⁠2.3 per cent.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX lost 1.7 per cent after a Financial Times report that the rockets-to-AI firm was seeking $40 billion in financing to fund purchases ‌of ‌Nvidia ​chips. – Additional reporting by Reuters, Press Association and Bloomberg