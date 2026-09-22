Dubliner named chief executive of New York-listed boat manufacturer Brunswick

Áine Denari said she was 'thrilled' to secure the role

Brunswick Corporation, the New York Stock Exchange-listed boat manufacturer, announced on Monday that it had appointed an Irish woman, Áine Denari, as its new chief executive, effective from January 1st.

The Dubliner, who graduated from University College Dublin in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, has served as president of Brunswick since 2020. For the past two years, she has served in a dual role as president of Navico Group, a Brunswick subsidiary, and as chief technology officer of the wider corporation.

Denari has worked extensively in the car industry in the US, most recently as vice-president and senior vice-president at German auto parts manufacturer ZF Group in Detroit, Michigan.

In a statement issued before US markets opened on Monday, Brunswick said Denari would replace the group’s current chief executive and executive chairman David Foulkes upon his retirement at the end of the year.

“One of the most important duties of the chief executive is to work with the board to prepare a successor,” Foulkes said in a statement.

“I believe the time is right for a transition, and I am extremely confident that Áine is the right person to lead Brunswick on the next stage of its journey.

“Áine’s broad skill set as a business and technology leader, her strong commitment to Brunswick’s employees and partners, her deep understanding of the marine industry and her ability to deliver financial results will position Brunswick for continued success.”

Denari said she was “thrilled” to secure the role with Brunswick, describing it as an “exceptional company with a proud legacy”.

.“I thank Dave and the board for their confidence and trust, and I am committed to a seamless transition.”

Brunswick is one of the largest marine recreation groups globally and owns boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund and Harris.

In the year to the end of December 2025, Brunswick made a loss of $135.7 million (€118 million) on revenues of more than $5.3 billion.