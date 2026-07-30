Lioncor sell apartment block to housing body for €82m

Builders Lioncor have sold a 176-unit apartment scheme at the Irish Glass Bottle site, Dublin 4, to approved housing body Co-operative Housing Ireland for social housing.

Builders Lioncor have sold a 176-unit apartment block at the Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin 4 to approved housing body Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) for €82.14m for social housing.

Today, Lioncor, in partnership with Co-operative Housing Ireland and Dublin City Council, confirmed the deal for Glass House, Bottle Maker Place at the Irish Glass Bottle site, Dublin 4, and a new entry on the Residential Property Price Register says that the €82.14 million deal went through on July 22nd.

The €82.14 million price works out to an average cost per apartment of €466,748.

The scheme is made up of 12 studios, 43 one-bed apartments, 95 two-bed apartments and 26 three-bed apartments.

The Glass Bottle development, located near Sandymount Strand, is providing social homes to households on Dublin City Council’s housing waiting list, as many of the homes within CHI’s newly purchased Glass House have already been allocated by Dublin City Council via its Choice Based Lettings system.

The delivery of the new homes is set to become one of the significant contributions to social housing output for the city in 2026.

Director of new business and development at Co-operative Housing Ireland, Padraic Clancy said: “The purchase of Glass House is one of our larger acquisitions and is indicative of the enhanced role Co-operative Housing Ireland is making in responding to the national housing need.

“CHI owns over 7,500 homes and provides housing for a further 8,500 families. Residents will not just move into a new home; they will become members of their local co-operative, whereby they will be contributing to their local community.”

The deal has been supported by Dublin City Council with funding from the Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing.

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A statement from Lioncor confirming the deal states that Lioncor, Co-operative Housing Ireland and Dublin City Council “look forward to welcoming individuals, couples and families to their new homes in the coming weeks”.

Speaking on Thursday, Lioncor chief executive Marcus Ryan said that “Glass House is set to become a new home for many families and we’re delighted to have partnered with Co-operative Housing Ireland and Dublin City Council to ensure these much-needed homes have been delivered for the people of our city”.

A member of the Glass Bottle Consortium that also includes Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group, Lioncor has also delivered about 400 homes on the site, with a further 323 homes due for completion in mid-September.