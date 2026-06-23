Dublin house prices fall, and how to defer your retirement beyond 65

Early data suggests house prices fell in Dublin in the second quarter, according to a new report by Daft.ie. .Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

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Property prices fell in Dublin in the second quarter but are still “running hot” in rural areas, according to Daft.ie’s latest housing report. Ian Curran has the details.

In her weekly Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at what to do if you plan to keep working after the traditional retirement age of 65. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if they can avoid capital gains tax on a rental property by gifting it to their child. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In our media column, Bernice Harrison looks at Radio Nova’s use of AI for an advertising campaign to promote its morning breakfast show hosted by PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe.

Two well-known bars on Camden Street in Dublin 2 have had their appeals to operate on-street tables and seating areas until closing time rejected by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The rate of new housing starts has fallen to levels last recorded six years ago and below the 10-year average, new Department of Housing figures show. Killian Woods reports on the data.

Working longer hours is not a panacea for those at risk of ‘in-work poverty’, the ESRI has found in a new report. Dominic Coyle has the detail.

Former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan has died aged 100. He leaves behind a mixed legacy, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also looks at whether the acquisition of Fin can paper over the AI cracks at Salesforce. Judging by the fall in its share price post the deal announcement, markets aren’t convinced.

Irish Life has spent close to €200 million redeveloping its headquarters in Dublin’s inner city in a project that increased office space by about 40 per cent. Joe Brennan reports on the redevelopment.