Property prices fall in Dublin but are still ‘running hot’ in rural areas

In rural Ireland, house price growth remains strong, according to Daft.ie's latest housing report, supported by an 'acutely tight' level of supply. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Early data suggests house transaction prices in Dublin fell by 2.3 per cent on average between March and June compared with the same period last year, property website Daft.ie has said.

In its latest housing market report, Daft said asking prices nationally have increased at a much slower rate over the past 12 months when compared with the previous year. Still, there was growing evidence of a “two-speed” housing market, with prices in cities stable or falling, while prices in rural Ireland continue to accelerate at a fast pace.

In Dublin, prices fell by 2.3 per cent according to preliminary figures from the property price register, which may be revised when more transactions are logged for the quarter over the coming weeks, the report’s author Ronan Lyons said.

List prices for homes in Dublin, meanwhile, were up 3 per cent on an annual basis, down from a growth rate of 5.5 per cent a year previously.

The average listing price of a three-bedroom semidetached house was €580,000, according to the report.

At the start of June, some 4,000 homes were listed for sale in Dublin, up 9 per cent on last year, and “broadly in line with the pre-Covid average”, Daft said.

“In Dublin and the other major cities, price growth has slowed sharply. List-price inflation in the capital has roughly halved over the past year, to 3 per cent, while across the other cities prices are now essentially flat, at -0.2 per cent.”

At a national level, house prices were 3.8 per cent higher in the past three months compared with the same period last year. This compares with an annual inflation rate of 6.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

[ Irish house price inflation weakens to slowest rate in more than two yearsOpens in new window ]

Lyons, a Trinity College Dublin economics professor, said there has been a “broad-based slowdown” in house price inflation over the past 12 months.

In Munster, house prices were up 6.3 per cent on an annual basis in the second quarter, while prices in Connacht grew by 8.8 per cent, both little changed from last year.

Lyons said prices are being supported in these markets by supply levels that remain “acutely tight”, with new-build activity “not yet enough to relieve the pressure”, despite being on an upward trajectory.

“The result is a two-speed market: cooling in the urban centres, where supply is returning, but still running hot across much of rural Ireland.”

Nationally, listed house prices are now 44 per cent above pre-Covid levels and 8 per cent below the Celtic Tiger-era peak, Daft said.

Yet, transaction prices nationally rose by just 0.6 per cent between March and June, “easing the annual inflation rate to 3.2 per cent”, which is “the slowest rate of increase since 2023″.

Meanwhile, there is evidence of a nascent recovery in the second-hand housing market, according to the report.

On June 1st, a total of 13,118 second-hand properties were up for sale, up 6 per cent on the same period last year, according to Daft.

Availability in the second-hand market outside Dublin remains weak, however, and is down by 50 per cent when compared with the 2015 to 2019 period.

Lyons said the second-hand market, which is still the largest source of supply, “is effectively stuck”.

Sales of newly-built homes rose 17 per cent in the year to the end of June, and have more than doubled over the past decade, Lyons said.

“But new-builds alone cannot restore balance to the sales market,” he added.

Last week, Goodbody stockbrokers said house completions were expected to rise by 11 per cent to 40,000 this year, despite activity being affected by the war in the Middle East and its effect on fuel prices.