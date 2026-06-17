TicketCo deficit trebled last year, accounts show

Norwegian owned TicketCo, which also has operations in Scandinavia and UK, sells home game tickets for League of Ireland sides Bohemians (above) and Cork City as well as other sporting and entertainment events. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

A deficit at an online ticket business whose clients include well-known football clubs almost trebled to €121,000 last year, figures show.

Norwegian owned TicketCo, which also has operations in Scandinavia and UK, sells home game tickets for League of Ireland sides Bohemians and Cork City as well as other sporting and entertainment events.

Accounts filed by TicketCo Digital Assistant, the Irish business, show that the shortfall in its profit and loss account rose to €121,261 last year from €46,762 in 2024, indicating that the business traded at a loss in 2025.

The Irish company owed its Norwegian parent TicketCo AS almost €240,000 at the end of last year.

That included €183,840 in short-term liabilities, advanced to the Irish business in 2025.

In addition TicketCo AS loaned the Irish subsidiary €50,000 during 2025. Interest on this brought the total liability to €55,094 by the end of the year.

The Irish company had two employees at the end of last year. TicektCo Digital Assistant had €124,561 cash on December 31st 2025, the accounts state.

TicketCo AS owns the Irish business outright. The accounts note that TicketCo Digital Assistant Ltd director Carl-Erik Michalsen Moberg, who cofounded the Norwegian group, is the ultimate beneficial owner of TicketCo AS.

Directors believe that there is no material uncertainty regarding the company’s ability to meet its liabilities as they fall due, and to continue as a going concern.