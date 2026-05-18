Wind was biggest contributor to Ireland’s fuel mix last month

Eirgrid said significant progress continues to be made in integrating renewables onto Ireland’s power system.

Thirty eight per cent of all electricity was generated by wind last month, making it the biggest contributor to Ireland’s fuel mix in April, according to new provisional data from EirGrid.

The figures show that, overall, 48 per cent of electricity came from renewable sources in April, with 6 per cent of electricity generated by large grid-scale solar farms.

It was third consecutive month where renewable generation met around half of electricity demand, as Eirgrid said “significant progress continues to be made” in integrating renewables onto Ireland’s power system.

To date, the developments EirGrid has made have enabled up to 75 per cent of electricity to be generated from variable renewable sources at any one time, and EirGrid said it has a “significant work programme” underway to increase this to 95 per cent.

Looking at the same month last year, EirGrid’s metered data shows that 33 per cent of electricity was generated by wind and 0.9 per cent by grid-scale solar.

Overall, total generation from wind and grid scale solar last month was 1,078 gigawatt hours (GWh) and 163 GWh respectively, compared with 761 GWh and 119 GWh in April 2025.

EirGrid balances supply and demand every minute of the day from the National Control Centre, while also planning for Ireland’s long-term electricity needs.

Elsewhere last month, gas generation accounted for 35 per cent of all electricity used while 16 per cent was imported via interconnection.

The overall electricity system demand stood at 2,865 GWh in April, compared to 3,142 GWh in March.

April also saw a new record for solar power, as Ireland reached a new peak of over 1 gigawatt (GW) of electricity provided by grid-scale solar power for the first time.

It is estimated that 1 GW is enough to power around 500,000 customers, and EirGrid attributed the new record to the growing number of large solar farms connected to the power system.

EirGrid director of system operations Diarmaid Gillespie said it was positive to see April was the third consecutive month where almost half of Ireland’s electricity was generated by renewables.

“Wind continues to be the largest contributor, but the growth of solar in Ireland’s fuel mix if noteworthy as we head into the summer months,” he added.

The data comes days after the Climate Change Advisory Council reported wholesale electricity prices halved on recent windy days as it pleaded with the Government to speed up the supply of renewable power.

It said as long as the country needs to import large volumes of fossil fuels to generate electricity, customers will be denied the chance of cheaper bills.

The price gap on high wind days versus high fossil fuel days was €94 per megawatt hour compared to €179, the independent body said. However, it said the number of new wind and solar farms being developed has slowed and is running behind target.

This view echoes concerns expressed by industry group Wind Energy Ireland, which said no new wind farms got planning permission in the first quarter of the year.

It said 15 wind projects were awaiting a planning decision for more than a year, with six waiting for more than two years.