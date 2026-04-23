Irish unit of Amazon advances plans for undersea connectivity with UK

Amazon MCS Ireland intends to lay the cable from Kilmore Quay to St Brides Bay in Wales. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

An Irish unit of the global online giant Amazon has advances plans to install an undersea cable that is to provide next-generation connectivity between Ireland, the UK and onward to Europe.

An Coimiúsin Pleanála (ACP) has closed the pre-application consultation for the Amazon Beaufort subsea fibre optic cable project that now allows Amazon MCS Ireland Limited to lodge its planning application for the works off the coast of Wexford.

Amazon MCS Ireland intends to lay the cable from Kilmore Quay

to St Brides Bay in Newgale, Wales.

An ACP inspector’s report on the case said that the “intent of the cable is to provide next-generation connectivity between Ireland and the UK, with onward connectivity to Europe”.

The planning application to be lodged with ACP concerning the “offshore” section of the overall project in Irish waters and constitutes a corridor 400 metres wide and 38km long, with a total area of approximately 15.38 km2.

The report that Amazon hoping to start laying the cable in May/June 2027. The cable will be 33mm in diameter and will be laid by a specialist vessel. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately three weeks.

Amazon MCS Ireland lodged the pre-application request with ACP on December 5th last.

The inspector’s report recorded that in a letter to ACP on March 4th Amazon MCS Ireland cited concerns over project delivery deadlines and requested that the pre-application consultation stage be closed to allow progression to the next stage.

The company secured a Foreshore Licence from the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage in December 2023.

Planning permission was also secured from Wexford Co Council last year.