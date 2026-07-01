Opportunity to deliver high-quality scheme in Dublin’s city centre for €1m

Investors will have the opportunity to acquire a high-potential refurbishment and development asset in the heart of Dublin city centre, when two adjoining three-storey buildings on Aungier Street come to the market.

The two properties are being offered for sale by Colliers with a guide price of more than €1 million, with potential for a residential or mixed use development.

The property comprises two adjoining three-storey buildings extending to about 5,162sq ft (479.6sq m). Currently arranged to provide three retail units at ground level, with office and showroom accommodation on the upper floors, the buildings are offered with full vacant possession, presenting a blank canvas for repositioning or redevelopment.

Nigel Kingston, director at Colliers, said the sale represents “a compelling opportunity” to acquire a prime city centre asset with significant repositioning potential.

“Its location within one of Dublin’s most vibrant districts, combined with full vacant possession and flexibility for a range of uses, will appeal to investors and developers seeking to unlock value in a high-demand urban setting,” he said.

The property requires complete refurbishment, but offers significant potential for a range of mixed-use schemes, subject to planning permission. A previous planning permission (now lapsed) allowed for the development of residential units over retail, while a more recent feasibility study indicates the potential to deliver a larger mixed-use scheme with active commercial frontage.

The property is zoned Z5 – City Centre under the Dublin City Development Plan and is listed on the Record of Protected Structures, further enhancing its long-term value proposition within a tightly held central location.