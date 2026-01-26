Ryanair profits dented by Italy fine and the truth about AI at work

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

A fine by Italian competition authorities dented profits at airline Ryanair Holdings in the three months to December 31st, figures published this morning show.

Revenue at the Irish airline increased 6 per cent to €47.5 million during the quarter from €44.9 million in the same period in 2024, while passenger numbers rose 6 per cent to 47.5 million.

Separately, pilot training business Skyborne will take in its first cadets for Ryanair in March under a new deal with the Irish group. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Aer Lingus passengers booked on transatlantic flights from Manchester fear travel disruption as the airline is offering refunds after signalling it could shut its base at the airport. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Ireland would be firmly caught in the crosshairs if the European Union ever retaliates to any Donald Trump tariff threat, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

in our Q&A, a reader asks if their daughter have to pay tax on house she bought in Ireland in 2019 while she was abroad but which she has been living in since 2023? Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, theatre director Julie Kelleher tells Tony Clayton-Lea how it’s “sensible to spend money on things that last a long time”.

The hard truth about AI at work? It will not tell you, says FT columnist Emma Jacobs.

VRT rules on cars bought abroad are unfair, says a buyer who believes they breach EU tax rules. Neil Briscoe tells the story.

Drones can help transform the economics of Ireland’s parcel-delivery network, particularly in rural areas, according to Etienne Louvet, chief executive of drone maker Iona.