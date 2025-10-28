Revenue investigating technical issues with Local Property Tax portal

Revenue said 545,000 Local Property Tax returns have already been filed for 2026.

The Revenue Commissioners is investigating “technical issues” that have meant some people have been unable to file a Local Property Tax return on its dedicated portal.

Revenue has called on all property owners to value their properties, as of November 1st, and file an accompanying tax return by November 7th. This new value will determine how much property tax they will have to pay over the next five years.

However, many people have reported difficulties accessing Revenue’s dedicated portal for at least the past four days.

In response to queries, a spokeswoman for Revenue said it is “aware that some customers have experienced technical issues” when trying to file returns on the Local Property Tax portal.

“This issue is being investigated by Revenue and a fix will be put in place as soon as possible.”

The spokeswoman said 545,000 Local Property Tax returns have already been filed for 2026, with 95 per cent of these filed through the portal. About 50,000 returns and payments have been made via the portal over the last three days, she added.

The country’s 31 local authorities will receive €767 million from the local property tax in 2026, according to recent figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The amount is almost 10 per cent more than 2025’s total, with two-thirds of the increase generated by revaluations and newly liable properties. The remaining €23 million of the €70.4 million increase will be generated by changes made by councils to how they vary the base rate.

Each council has the power to adjust the amount charged to property owners by plus or minus 15 per cent.

The number of local authorities adding the maximum permitted 15 per cent to bills next year will increase from 18 to 20, but by far the most significant change is the decision by Dublin City Council members in July to stop applying a 15 per cent cut to its rate, a move that will generate an additional €16.5 million for the council from Local Property Tax charges in 2026.

The move will bring DCC’s allocation from Local Property Tax to €109 million, more than €50 million more than the next largest. At €9.9 million, Carlow County Council’s allocation is the smallest.

Just three local authorities will apply cuts to their charges next year: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal and South Dublin County Council.