Figures for mortgage drawdowns with echoes of Celtic Tiger era

First-time purchasers were the most active segment of the mortgage market, accounting for 59.7 per cent of drawdowns. This was the highest number of mortgages taken out by first-time buyers since the height of the Celtic Tiger era.

First-time buyers, many using the Government’s help-to-buy tax rebate scheme, accounted for nearly two-thirds of new mortgages drawn down in the last 12 months, new figures show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

In our big read this week, Joe Brennan looks at the jockeying for position among financial planning brokers to tap into growing levels of Irish wealth and investor appetite for superior returns.

Bank of Ireland has upgraded its forecast for Irish economic growth this year to almost 11 per cent, which is expected to make Ireland the fastest-growing advanced economy in the world. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Our Interview of the Week is with Tom Marren, the found and boss of Astatine, a renewable energy solutions company. It’s not his “first start-up, but it will be my last”, he told Hugh Dooley.

Keir Starmer’s new Brexit line: it’s a disaster – and Farage is to blame, writes our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor examines how the Irish income tax system hits middle earners. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

A “challenging” year in which Virgin Media Television cut its flagship current-affairs programme, the Tonight Show, from four nights a week to two saw the broadcaster’s revenues decline due to a fall in sponsorships and promotions. Ian Curran has the details.

In our World of Work feature, Margaret E Ward looks at how a growing number of companies in Ireland are adapting their HR processes to give themselves the best change to attract neurodiverse people, many of whom have key skills.

Irish consumer sentiment fell to a three-month low in October as consumers fretted about rising living costs and reduced fiscal supports, the latest Credit Union consumer sentiment survey has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.