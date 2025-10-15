Aer Lingus cabin crew reject pay offer and the folly of the hospitality VAT cut

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Aer Lingus cabin crew have rejected the offer of a 4 per cent pay increase from the airline in a vote completed on Tuesday. As Barry O’Halloran reports, about 2,000 cabin crew at the carrier have been voting on an offer of a 3 per cent or €960-a-year increase, whichever is greater, from January 1st next year, followed by 1 per cent or €320, whichever is greater, from July 1st.

Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange operator, has recovered almost €100 million of the €167 million cost of acquiring the Irish Stock Exchange seven years ago by way of dividends. Joe Brennan reports.

The Government has been urged to establish a national wills register to make it easier for family members to track down a will after someone dies. Dominic Coyle reports.

As the fallout settles a week after the budget, John McManus looks at the VAT cut for hospitality, and asks what may become one of the most pertinent questions remaining - how did we end up granting fast food giants like McDonalds millions in tax cuts.

The publisher of the Irish Farmers Journal, the Agricultural Trust recorded a loss of nearly €1.5 million amid a settlement with Revenue over the underpayment of payroll taxes. Hug Dooley has seen the accounts.

It’s still two months to Christmas but now is the time to get your finances in order if you haven’t already done so. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows how to get your house in order before one of the most expensive months of the year.

The “adverse effects” of US tariffs are “starting to show”, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, while more protectionist trade measures have had a limited impact on the global economy to date, this is largely because households and businesses front-loaded their consumption and investment providing a temporary boost to activity, the Washington-based institute said in the latest outlook report.

Dublin risks hotel room price inflation and diminished competitiveness as a destination unless it sees timely investment in new hotel bedroom capacity, Failte Ireland has claimed, as it backed Keith Craddock’s plans for a Donnybrook hotel.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the former Baggot Street Hospital in Dublin is up for sale, while also revealing more details on the Spiritan Order’s plan to sell a Co Tipperary farm.

