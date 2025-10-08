What the budget means for you and Kingspan’s big bet

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Budget 2026 is in the books, and while there were few changes to income tax, it had plenty in it, whether it was a minimum wage hike, changes that may shore up the Irish stock market, or a raft of moves to encourage housing construction. You can read all our coverage here, and review its main points here, while Cliff Taylor explains why it was the least populist budget in years.

A clampdown on the transport of extra-heavy loads on Irish roads is slowing new power plant development and threatening to boost electricity bills, energy industry figures warn. As Barry O’Halloran reports, the push to meet the Republic’s surging electricity demand and hit climate targets has increased the need to transport “abnormally” heavy equipment, some of it weighing up to 570 tonnes, on the State’s roads.

HarbourVest, a US investment firm that set up a base in Dublin ahead of Brexit, has scope to increase its staff in Ireland by 75 per cent to 72 after moving to new offices this year, senior executives have said. Joe Brennan has the details.

In his column, John McManus assesses Kingspan’s move to spin out its Advynsys data centre construction-focused unit. What does the move say about the AI craze?

The death of a loved one is incredibly upsetting at the best of times, but that can only be worsened for someone resolving the affairs of a late relative or friend. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt outlines why a spreadsheet detailing your financial affairs may be the best thing you can leave behind after dying.

Women and hybrid workers face more obstacles to gaining promotion, according to new data published by LinkedIn, which ranks the country first for the availability of remote roles. Some 9.1 per cent of Irish job postings on the platform in August were seeking remote workers, with Ireland also ranked second in Europe for hybrid jobs. Colin Gleeson has the story.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) allegedly engaged in “fundamental failings” of fair procedure in deciding to order social media giant TikTok to suspend data transfers to China, the High Court has heard. TikTok is challenging the DPC’s decision that the social media giant breached privacy rules a fine of €530 million it imposed on the company. Fiachra Gallagher was in court.

Joe Duffy Group, one of the State’s biggest car dealers, has called on the Government to continue to support the market for electric vehicles(EVs) in Ireland through tax breaks amid a slump in revenues and profits last year.

Profits at the company that manages businessman Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago golf resort in the Algarve surged last year. As Gordon Deegan reports, accounts for UK registered Algarve Golf Courses Ltd, show that a subsidiary that manages the complex in Portugal – Sociedade do Golfe da Quinta do Lago SA – made a profit after tax of £6.28 million (€7.22 million) for 2024.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.