Entrepreneur who wants to create Ireland’s most sustainable hotel

Proprietor of the Park Hotel Kenmare Co Kerry Byran Meehan. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan for The Irish Times

Serial entrepreneur Bryan Meehan took ownership of the five-star Park Hotel in Kenmare two years ago, and is preparing to take the next steps to making it Ireland’s first net zero hotel while building a new spa that’s in touch with nature. Ciarán Hancock visited the property to hear all about Meehan’s plans.

A major rift has emerged between the Irish Farmers Journal and the board of its publisher, the Agricultural Trust, which could lead to the exit of the newspaper’s editor. Colin Gleeson has the details.

In our Big Read, Joe Brennan, Martin Wall and Arthur Beesley detail how DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs ran out of runway at the State-owned airport operator.

Large numbers of workers employed by public organisations on both sides of the Border but often working from home are in danger of falling foul of tax rules that could cost them dearly, a conference has been told. Mark Hennessy reports.

Ireland has a ticking time bomb and its out ageing population. There could be lessons to be learned from Japan, writes our Economics Correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton is The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for August, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at the likely shape of the tax package in Budget 2026 and what it means for your pocket.

In our Work feature, Margaret Ward looks at how workplaces must adapt to the needs of employees who are single parents by choice through IVF.