Irish banks to launch Revolut competitor

The big Irish banks are set to launch an instant mobile payments service early next year in an effort to take on Revolut.

The financial institutions have reformulated a previously abandoned project for a competing mobile application, with the new system set to be integrated into the banks’ own apps. Joe Brennan reports on the new mobile-based system, set to be called Zippay, here.

In its prebudget submission, the Small Firms Association (SFA) has urged the Government to introduce a temporary PRSI rebate to aide with labour costs.

The group is seeking tax cuts to offset rising costs and the introduction of a scaled hybrid working tax credit to help with talent acquisition and retention. The SFA have also called for a €600 million Government subvention to help with high energy costs, writes Hugh Dooley.

Columnist Pilita Clark makes the case for human resources workers. “Working in HR is not for wimps,” she writes, noting that employees’ frustrations with divisions that enforce corporate rules may be matched by managers too.

She reflects on rising doubts about widely espoused HR policies, including hybrid work and the need for diversity in the workforce stretching back before US President Donald Trump’s crackdown.

The modest property tax, collected by Revenue and passed on to local authorities, is efficient in terms of collection cost, but governments and councils have shied away from enabling the yield to rise in line with soaring house prices.

Of all forms of wealth taxation, property tax is the most difficult to evade or avoid – the physical assets cannot be shifted abroad. If we want to achieve a fairer distribution of wealth, an effective property tax is essential, writes John FitzGerald in his Monday column.

Ardnacrusha was a project that lit up a nation – not only with power, but with purpose. I urge us all to channel that spirit, not to look back with nostalgia, but to look ahead with resolve.

Ireland’s future will not be built by chance, but by our collective choice. Let’s choose ambition. Let’s choose to build the Ireland we and future generations all deserve, argues Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB and newly appointed president of Ibec, in our Business Opinion slot.

“I wanted to buy a boat to rent out to people as a kind of Airbnb business and I borrowed €30,000 from the bank to do it. As I went through the process of setting it up on the Galway docks, I fell in love with the local sailing folks, joined the Galway Hooker Sailing Club and ended up using the boat to get out on the water as much as I could.”

“I’ve now got so many memories with close family and friends that make that purchase one of the best I’ve ever made,” Tim Jones, chief executive of Galway-based medtech company Symphysis Medical, tells Me & My Money

In his weekly Q&A, Dominic Coyle deals with a question from a reader about selling their share in an inherited property to a family member, noting that it would be seen as an investment property and that gains from its sale would be liable for capital gains tax.

