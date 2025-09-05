Former chair of Enterprise Ireland wanted to stay on

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The ex-chairman of Enterprise Ireland (EI) told the board he wanted to stay in the role but had been left with no choice but to resign.

Michael Carey stepped down as chairman of the enterprise body and the Housing Agency in June after his company, East Coast Bakehouse, failed to file its accounts on time. Ken Foxe has the details.

For years the relationship between Brussels regulators and US tech multi nationals has been a tense one. This has often put Ireland in an awkward spot, Europe correspondent Jack Power tells us in Business Agenda.

As the European base of nearly all the US online and social media giants, the Republic is seen as having the back of Big Tech during policy debates inside the EU.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt has been appointed as the new president of business group Ibec, taking over from Meta Ireland head Anne O’Leary.

Mr Hunt, who will serve as president for the coming year, was elected by Ibec’s national council, the lobby group said on Thursday ahead of it annual president’s dinner.

He said he would work with government, industry, communities and Ibec members over the year to develop the necessary ideas, policies and partnerships to drive meaningful progress. Ciara O’Brien reports

Aer Lingus spent €2 million “tilting” the shamrock on the tail fin of its aircraft. Eircom spent €16 million to lose three letters from its name (becoming Eir). Rebrands are expensive and the jury’s out on whether they lead to an improvement in financial performance.

A recent US analysis of more than 200 rebranding announcements associated them with a modest increase in stock prices, but in more than 40 per cent of cases, they were followed by “negative abnormal returns”.

And when they flop, they can flop big, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his Friday column.

Uncertainty on tax is a big impediment for companies considering investing in Ireland, the incoming president of the Irish Taxation Institute says.

Shane Wallace said consistency was critically important at a time of global geopolitical volatility. And he called on the Government to prioritise stability and predictability in the corporate tax regime and ensure economic competitiveness.

In our interview slot Joe Brennan talks to Kenmare Resources MD Tom Hickey who told him: “I meant to take a year off. It was great to be out in 2009, when the whole world was falling apart.”

“But time drifted. And I found myself watching the Tour de France in July 2010 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on TG4 in my running gear – having not gone for a run because I was too busy updating my wife’s cat’s Facebook page – and thought to myself, ‘I could probably be doing something a bit more than this’.”

Why are some independent Irish breweries turning off their taps and closing? Listen | 42:16

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.