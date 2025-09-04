Donohoe warns about over-reliance on corporate tax

The world’s leading artificial intelligence companies are betting that shopping will become a big application of AI “agents”. Photograph: iStock

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has warned of the dangers of relying on high levels of corporate tax following a large drop in receipts in August.

The latest exchequer returns show receipts from the business tax fell by 43 per cent to €2.1 billion last month.

The Department of Finance blamed the drop on statistical base effects following an “exceptionally” strong August last year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Fewer than half of Irish companies automatically back up their data and just 43 per cent regularly update their software, potentially missing out on security updates, new research has found.

The report, from insurance broker and risk management company Gallagher in Ireland, found that just 49 per cent of businesses conduct regular automatic data backups.

The measure was described as “crucial” to companies’ cybersecurity by helping to protect against data loss during ransomware attacks, hardware failures, or accidental deletions. Hugh Dooley reports.

“Ask Gemini. Or ChatGPT.” That is a frequent response from at least one of my children when I admit that – shock, horror – I don’t know the answer to something.

If the all-knowing parent is found wanting, ask chatbots such as Gemini. It has all the knowledge of Google, but it can also hold a conversation that you can follow.

The youngest members of the family have grown up with the belief that technology can do almost anything. writes Ciara O’Brien in our Net Results column slot.

More than 80 per cent of world freight is transported by sea, with huge container ships carrying everything from vehicles and industrial machinery to raw materials, bulk commodities and finished goods.

Yet while the high seas might be the most efficient way to move goods, Charlie Campbell and Shane Malone, co-founders of Harbour AI, take the view that the industry is stuck in the past when it comes to managing freight forwarding payments. Olive keogh reports.

The world’s leading artificial intelligence companies are betting that shopping will become a big application of AI “agents”, in a shift that is set to transform the multibillion-dollar ecommerce sector.

OpenAI, Perplexity, Google and Microsoft have in recent months introduced AI-powered features that allow users to search for products through chatbots, with autonomous agents able to complete orders on behalf of consumers, writes Cristiana Criddle.

Google seems to have taken a leaf out of Apple’s book with the new Pixel devices: appeal to the masses, make things as simple as possible and don’t mess with a winning formula.

After last year’s redesign of the Pixel phone, no one was expecting another significant design update. This year, it seems, was all about making the devices more accessible to the wider population. Pixel is stepping out of the tech shadows, ready to win over the average phone buyer. Ciara O’Brien reviews the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

