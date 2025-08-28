Autoenrolment deadline nears and how the Leaving Cert can beat AI

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Businesses planning to move staff on to their existing pension schemes to avoid being captured by the incoming automatic enrolment system are being urged to take action well before the new State-run portal goes live in December. Joe Brennan has the story.

Students are facing soaring rents as they prepare for the next academic year, property experts predict in a new report. Student housing rents are poised to rise 4.5 per cent nationally over the next 12 months as demand continues to outstrip supply, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Financing constraints, utility delays and planning problems will continue to frustrate the delivering of housing in the short term, quantity surveying firm Buildcost has warned. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, the company said tender price inflation, a proxy for inflation in the construction sector, settled at 3 per cent last year and rose at a rate of 1.5 per cent in the first half of 2025 “mirroring the second half of last year”.

Joe also reports that Dalata Hotel Group’s revenues inched 1 per cent higher in the first half of the year as the benefit of four UK openings in the middle of last year offset a dip in revenues per available room.

Irish Independent owner Mediahuis Ireland has named Sheena Peirse as chief executive. Ms Peirse, who is currently the company’s chief customer officer, will succeed Peter Vandermeersch at the helm from October 1st next. Eoin has all the details.

As leaving cert students get their first round offers for college, Emmet Ryan looks at whether State exams can be fully resistant to the use of AI.

Cantillon looks over Dalata’s results, while also taking a deeper look at the surge in Ireland’s population.

Malin, the Dublin-listed life sciences investment company, saw the intrinsic value of its assets slide by 79 per cent in the first half of the year as a result of the sale of its stake in biopharma company Poseida and a downgrade to its key remaining investment. Joe has the story.

The latest official tourism numbers point to a continuing fall-off in inbound visitors. Central Statistics Office data for July show some 646,400 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland during the month, a decrease of 1 per cent when compared with the same month in both 2024 and 2023. Eoin has the story.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh looks at how Mullingar’s Watt Footprint plans an energy revolution.

In Technology, Derek Scally meets the team behind a Dublin-based operating system that could be a ready alternative to Windows, while Ciara O’Brien reviews the Izzpresso. Can it produce the coffee on the go of your dreams?

