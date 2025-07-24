What would a 15% tariff deal mean for Ireland?

President Donald Trump walks to a bill signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 16, 2025. The Trump administration provided more details Tuesday, July 22, 2025, of the trade deal it reached with Indonesia, saying that the Indonesian government had agreed to roll back multiple trade barriers that U.S. companies have complained about and make purchases of American oil, gas and farm products. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

The US and the European Union are closing in on a trade deal, reports suggests, centred on a tariff of 15 per cent to apply on EU imports into the US market.

Given that this news emerged only hours after other reports that the talks were in trouble and the EU was preparing more powerful retaliation, we need to be careful.

There still seems some way to go in these talks. This could be an emerging deal. Or it could all look very different in a few days time – or even a few hours time.

But what would a deal like this mean for Ireland?

It avoids a trade war

The biggest plus for Ireland, and the EU in general, it that it avoids an all-out fight between the two sides, where US President Donald Trump goes ahead with his threatened tariffs of 30 per cent by August 1st and the EU responds.

This could quickly have escalated and, as well as a hit to trade in goods, Ireland would worry that the EU might – using new powers which France in particular has argued should be readied- target US big digital service companies, many of which have their European headquarters in Ireland

Many tariff levels may not change much from where they are now and some may fall

There were tariffs on EU imports into the US before Trump came to office this time – averaging 4.8 per cent.

The 10 per cent tariffs which Trump applied back in April were in addition to these existing ones. Reports now suggest, however, that the 15 per cent could be a total – in other words it is not in addition to tariffs which applied before.

The best way of illustrating this is to look at one of Ireland’s big exports to the US – butter. Brands like Kerrygold had already faced a 16 pent cent tariff entering the US. This rose to around 26 per cent in April. adding Trump’s 10 per cent.

Were a 15 per cent tariff to apply – and not be added to what was historically in place – the import tax on butter would fall back to 15 per cent, roughly where it was before Trump came to office.

Other sectors – engineering, industrial products, soft drink concentrates and so on will also be doing their sums, when the full detail becomes clear. There is a long way to go, however, before all this becomes clear.

Some areas may get “carve-outs”

The reports suggest that some areas may get special treatment, with lower or no tariffs.

These include areas which are important to Ireland – aircraft, spirits and medical devices. Were this to form part of the final deal, that would be good news.

Pharma uncertainty may remain

Carve-outs are not all positive. Potential tariffs on pharma are part of a separate group of import charges, different from the so-called “reciprocal” tariffs which are central to the trade talks.

The EU might be hoping – like the UK – to get a mention in the deal of potential preferential treatment in this separate process. But Trump is likely to push ahead with measures to try to relocate pharma investment, so this will remain an economic risk for Ireland even if a 15 per cent deal is done.

Tariffs cost growth and jobs

Higher tariffs will cost jobs and growth, but working out the impact is impossible before seeing the full details of a deal and also understanding what is going to happen to the pharma sector.

Research by the ESRI and Department of Finance in March suggested that a 10 per cent additional tariff could result in economic output being 2 per cent lower in 4 years time, and leave employment around 45,000 lower.

However, a hit to the pharma sector could have further knock-ons not only to jobs but also corporate tax. This will all have to be factored in to the calculations for October’s budget.