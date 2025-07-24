PayPal to create 100 jobs with AI fraud centre

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

PayPal is to create 100 high-tech jobs in Ireland as the payments company establishes a new artificial intelligence (AI) fraud and data science centre here. The payments company is hiring across AI engineering, data science, software development, risk modelling and cybersecurity.

PayPal, which already employs about 1,500 people here, said the new jobs would be located at the company’s headquarters in Dublin and would support key areas such as loss prevention and enhancing customer experiences. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

The EU and US are closing in on a trade deal that would impose 15 per cent tariffs on European imports, similar to the agreement Donald Trump struck with Japan this week. Brussels could agree to the so-called reciprocal levies to avoid the US president’s threat to raise them to 30 per cent from August 1st, three people familiar said. “The Jap agreement made clear the terms of the shakedown,” said one EU diplomat. “Most member states are holding their noses and could take this deal.”

Rye River Brewing, the Kildare-based craft brewer, has reported a more than €521,000 after-tax loss for 2024 as commercial and one-off project costs ate into rising gross profits at the Celbridge-headquartered company. The brewer moved into contract brewing this year with a deal to produce the popular Galway Hooker brand of beers. Ian Curran reports.

After months of back and forth and lots of shadow boxing, the European Union and the United States are said to be closing in on a trade deal that would impose a 15 per cent tariff on European imports, notes Cantillon and, while not what was wished for, it should give Irish and European businesses some certainty on the issue, albeit at a cost to them, and an end to the swirl or rumour and uncertainty that has existed since Trump returned to power.

How will the updated National Development Plan shape Ireland in years to come?

It is the end of an era, writes Ciara O’Brien in her column. Everyone has a horror story about Microsoft’s error screen appearing at the worst possibly moment, taking hours of work with it. I don’t remember the first time I saw Microsoft’s blue screen of death on my computer. But I do remember the worst time.

Cantillon, in digesting the quashing by the UK Supreme Court of the conviction of former UBS and Citigroup dealer Tom Hayes for his role in the so-called Libor scandal, wonders at what point does a bad business decision become a law-breaking one?

EU leaders are increasingly waking up to the bloc’s dependence on US tech companies for the infrastructure that powers everything from healthcare systems to national defence. Those operations are both deep and wide. Amazon, Microsoft and Google control more than two-thirds of the European cloud computing market. Google and Apple prevail in the mobile phone operating systems in the EU, while Google dominates the global search market. Can the EU break that dependency? Barbara Moens reports.

“Every year, thousands of children enter school with undetected literacy needs. Under today’s system, it can take up to five years for a child to receive a diagnosis of dyslexia. By then, they have already struggled, disengaged, and fallen behind,” says Joe Fernandez, founder of Early Intervention Tools, which has created a screening method that picks up signs of early literacy problems in four- to six-year-olds. Olive Keogh met him.

What matters most to you in a phone? Is it camera? Battery life? Or is it pure thinness that gets your attention?

Samsung has long satisfied demand for high-powered premium smartphones with the Galaxy series, building in better cameras, more power, improving battery life.

Now it is trying to tempt the holdouts with the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner, lighter phone. The only problem is that is has made some sacrifices to get there, says Ciara O’Brien as she runs the rule over it.

