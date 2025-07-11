Business

Ireland’s corporate tax receipts hit €156bn

Department of Finance figures show revenue from business levy advanced by more than 300% since 2015

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe noted that about €16bn of these receipts will have been saved in the State’s two sovereign wealth funds by the end of 2025. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe noted that about €16bn of these receipts will have been saved in the State’s two sovereign wealth funds by the end of 2025. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Fri Jul 11 2025 - 06:00

The State’s corporate tax boom has generated €156 billion in just 10 years, figures from the Department of Finance show.

Despite various international clampdowns, including changes to US tax law and the introduction of a 15 per cent minimum tax rate, receipts from the business tax here have ballooned by more than 300 per cent in the past decade, rising from €6.9 billion in 2015 to €28 billion last year.

The €156 billion total includes €11 billion from last year’s Apple tax ruling.

The Republic has, ironically, benefited from a global crackdown on corporate tax avoidance with several US multinationals including Apple, Google and Microsoft, shifting more profits to units in the Republic and away from offshore locations such as the Cayman Islands.

READ MORE

Pat Casey: ‘When I was hired there were only two job titles at ServiceNow’

Ireland’s €156bn tax corporate tax bonanza and measuring the tariff threat

Looming ‘patent cliff’ facing Big Pharma adds to sector’s woes

New Irish tech aims to cut last-minute chemo cancellations by 25%

Despite the ongoing uncertainty around US tariffs, Department of Finance officials expect corporate tax revenue to increase again this year to approximately €30 billion.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) is also predicting receipts to rise by a further €5 billion from 2026 onwards as additional revenue from the new minimum tax rate of 15 per cent flows into the exchequer.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe noted in recent days that approximately €16 billion of these excess receipts will have been saved in the State’s two sovereign wealth funds by the end of 2025.

The Juggle: the issues facing women with young children when balancing childcare and their careers

Listen | 44:30

But Ifac has criticised the Government for allowing day-to-day spending to increase too quickly and for not saving more of these tax receipts.

“If you exclude excess corporation tax, the Government is spending more than it is collecting in revenue,” said Ifac chief economist Niall Conroy.

“This comes at a time when the economy is performing well, with record-high levels of employment,” he said.

“Introducing the two savings funds is an important and welcome step,” Mr Conroy said.

“However, the Government should be saving more into these funds when it is receiving huge amounts of corporation tax revenue and the economy is strong,” he said.

“By saving more now, we would be better placed to deal with future challenges such as an ageing population and climate change,” he added.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning