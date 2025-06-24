Tariffs may be here to stay and why rich Dubs are buying farms

Tanaiste Simon Harris gave the clearest indication yet that tariffs may be here to stay. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Accepting trade tariffs of 10 per cent on goods sold to the United States as the “new baseline” would be a real challenge for Irish businesses, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris has said. Jack Power has the details.

The Department of Enterprise is facing a bill of up to €38 million as a “reclassification issue” means that as many as 6,000 businesses could be eligible for additional payments under two SME grants. Hugh Dooley and Mark Hilliard report.

Nearly three-quarters of Irish consumers are either “extremely” or “very” concerned about the cost of food, a higher rate than consumers in other countries, PwC’s Voice of the Consumer Survey has found. Hugh Dooley reports.

Brexit was “the single stupidest thing any country’s ever done,” businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has said. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, speaking at an event to launch Bloomberg’s new offices in Dublin, Mr Bloomberg said part of Ireland’s recent economic success had come courtesy of Brexit with more companies choosing to locate their European headquarters here because of the UK’s departure.

READ MORE

Inheritance tax has long been a controversial topic in some quarters, but now wealthy Dubliners are finding a new solution to managing how much their heirs will have to pay. Fiona Reddan reports on the trend for buying farms.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers questions on whether a spouse really has a right to their other half’s estate, regardless of circumstances, and what to do when receiving mixed messages about a pension entitlement.

In Me & My Money, Caryna Camerino takes us through her spending habits.

Kneecap’s London poster campaign of “more blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara” has been provocative and successful. In her column, Bernice Harrison looks at the campaign and how it happened.

Cantillon looks at the never ending crisis that is house prices, as well as why a survey showing Irish people are more worried about price than ethical sourcing for food may not be all that it seems.

Oil fluctuated as traders wrestled with US President Donald Trump’s call for lower prices amid signs of further escalation in the conflict with Iran. West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses to trade near $73 a barrel after initially surging as much as 6.2 per cent. Qatar suspended air traffic as a precautionary measure, while some oil producers reduced staff at fields in Iraq.

Ulster Bank Ireland confirmed on Monday that it will return its banking licence to the Central Bank at the end of the week, after 165 years in the Republic. The company, which is a unit of the NatWest Group in the UK, will be renamed Ulydien DAC and will operate as a retail credit firm as it continues a “phased and orderly” withdrawal of its operations. Joe Brennan reports.

A tech firm has been ordered to pay over €27,000 in wages illegally withheld from a salesman who told a tribunal he was “consistently deceived by false promises” to pay him. Stephen Bourke has the story.

Revolut’s chief executive Nik Storonsky is in line for a multibillion-dollar windfall if he steers the fintech’s valuation to about $150 billion (€131 billion), under a long-standing Elon Musk-style pay package.

Irish law firm Matheson has elected Darren Maher as the firm’s new managing partner. He will take on the role following the completion of Michael Jackson’s final term at the end of the year. Hugh has the story.

