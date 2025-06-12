Almost one in five consumers in the Republic say they are looking to either rent or buy a property.

Almost one in five consumers in the Republic say they are looking to either rent or buy a property, the second highest rate in Europe, according to Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Irish books and stationery retailer Eason has spent €2.7 million buying back shares from its investors, with 20 per cent of shareholders selling their entire holdings. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

State-owned EirGrid paid former chief executive Mark Foley more than €347,000 last year, a period when he resigned from the national grid company following a car crash that led to a prosecution, its annual report shows. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Text scammers are in ComReg’s sights as it implements an SMS registry for businesses, according to our tech columnist Ciara O’Brien.

The wealthiest 10 per cent of households in the State have a net wealth, over debt, of at least €1,024,000, up from €838,000 in 2020 and the highest ever recorded, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Hugh Dooley has the numbers.

The Irish economy is uniquely exposed to any reversal in globalisation, according to a staff report on Ireland from the IMF, writes Cantillon.

Our New Innovator this week is Irish company Iona, which aims to revolutionise rural deliveries with drones and robotic hubs. Olive Keogh spoke with founder Etienne Louvet.

In our tech review, Ciara O’Brien road tests Shelfy, a smart fridge that claims to keep your food fresh for longer.

In our tech feature, FT writer Anjil Raval examines whether fears that the latest generation of AI could literally change every job stack up to reality.

In this week’s Inside Business podcast, Ciaran Hancock looks at whether rent reforms will bring more investors to Ireland.

