Gardaí search for man (20s) following ramming incident in Co Monaghan

A search is ongoing for the driver of a grey Audi that rammed a Garda car on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been arrested after gardaí were assaulted and Garda vehicle was rammed by a car in Co Monaghan on Thursday.

A search is ongoing for the driver of the vehicle, a grey Audi. Two members of the force were hospitalised with injuries.

After being stopped by plain clothes gardaí, a man in his 20s became violent and assaulted a garda before running into nearby fields and evading arrest, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The incident, which took place at 11.30am on Thursday, occurred while the gardaí were on patrol. A subsequent search was not successful.

Less than two hours later, just after 1pm, a Garda vehicle was rammed by a Northern Ireland registered Audi while on patrol on the R184 at Tullycorbett in north Co Monaghan.

The two occupants of the car fled the scene. The area was searched and a man in his 20s – believed to be the passenger of the vehicle and involved in the earlier assault – was arrested.

An Garda Síochána said a search was ongoing for the driver of the vehicle. It was being carried out by frontline uniform gardaí and plain clothes gardaí from the Louth-Cavan-Monaghan Garda division, as well as regional armed support units with assistance from the Garda air support unit.

The driver is believed to be a man in his 20s, of medium height and build, and was wearing a dark grey tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Both gardaí in the rammed patrol car were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be assessed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047-77200.