AIB is looking at selling another €500 million in non-performing loans later this year. Photograph: iStock

Lender AIB is preparing for a potential sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans, including debt that had soured during the Covid-19 pandemic and never recovered, sources have said. The group of loans had a face value of €500 million and includes mortgages, unsecured loans and small business loans, writes Joe Brennan.

One in five Irish workers feels under-appreciated in their current position, according to employee benefits consultants, Aon. But as many as two-thirds are eyeing up a change of jobs over the next year, its Human Capital Employee Sentiment Study finds.

Perhaps, they’re looking for the flexibility Welsh start-up boss Alen Nelmes is offering – going even further than the four-day week and offering staff the chance to spread their 32 hours over a full seven-day cycle. Pilita Clark examines what that might mean.

When Darryl Williams, the founder CEO of cognitive AI company Partsol, was looking at whether to relocate its global headquarters, he decided Ireland offered the right mix of ambition and assurance. That’s a rare and valuable combination in a world where both are in short supply, he says as he explains the decision.

As Donald Trump throws down the gauntlet to the European Union in their escalating trade row, Eoin Burke-Kennedy takes a look at how a similar US approach played out in its relations with China. There’s no deal in place yet but, as of now, the outcome is very much a US climbdown, he writes.

Finally, Irish small and medium business raised a record €533 million in venture capital in the first quarter of the year – more than double the €237 million raised in the same period last year. But, writes Ciara O’Brien, it was not evenly spread, with companies looking to raise smaller sums losing out.

