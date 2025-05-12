Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Days after a testy AGM, the board of dairy co-op Tírlan has been urged to seek expert advice on how it should dispose of its stake in Glanbia plc. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, Tírlan has lost up to €500 million on the value of its holding amid a slump in Glanbia’s share price and is in the process of spinning out 15 million Glanbia shares to members but at a greatly reduced value, an issue that has created tensions within the group.

Digital Hub, the development agency in Dublin’s Liberties area that the government scheduled for closure in 2021 with its properties to be redeveloped for housing, will remain open until at least the end of 2027 amid an uptick in leasing activity, its chief executive has said. Ian Curran reports.

Consumer spending in April was aided by increased cinema outings driven by the launch of the popular Minecraft Movie “and likely helped by the wet weather over the school break”, according to AIB’s latest spending tracker. Eoin has the story.

Eoin also reports that uncertainty around future regulations is frustrating investment in Ireland’s undersupplied housing sector, according to investment firm Elkstone.

Why do many CEOs seem to be unable to write clearly or admit mistakes? Pilita Clark looks at what captains of industry can learn from the retiring Warren Buffett’s letters to investors.

In Opinion, Glenn Gaughran of Independent Trustee Company, a provider of self-administered pensions, outlines how a change to rules on tax relief on employer contributions to PRSAs are unfair on business owners.

