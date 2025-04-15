New research from the ESRI highlights the economic divide between Northern Ireland and the Republic. Photograph: iStock

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Workers in the Republic pay twice as much tax as those in Northern Ireland, but they are still better off, according to major research carried out by the Economic and Social Research Institute. Mark Hennessy reports on its findings while in a related piece Cantillon offers a view on why this might be the case.

High-profile corporate entities with significant sites across Ireland may have to halt production in the event of large-scale disruption to gas supply, a Government briefing document has said. Mark Hilliard has the details.

In her Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at approved retirement funds. What is an ARF and how much will it cost you? If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader relays how they cancelled their wedding plans at the eleventh hour due to the impact the Fair Deal scheme would have on their home. With their partner in their 80s with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis the home would have been included in joint assets under the Fair Deal scheme when he needs nursing home care. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance on a way forward for the couple.

READ MORE

More than one in five Irish adults do not have a pension, according to new research by insurance broker Gallagher in Ireland. Colin Gleeson reports.

The S&P 500 soared 9.5 per cent last Wednesday, one of the biggest gains in history. That’s not a good thing, writes Stocktake.

Why is Ireland-US tourist data going south? Cantillon offers a view.

In Me & My Money, Paula Stakelum, global director of chocolate & patisserie at Red Carnation Hotels/Ashford Castle, says her “bank card is always playing hide and seek with me”. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.